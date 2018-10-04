Miles Bench sentence upheld

  Miles Bench sentence upheld

Miles Bench was sentenced to death in 2015 for the 2012 murder of Braylee Henry at a Velma convenience store. Earlier this year, attorneys for both sides presented arguments on the case and Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals handed down a ruling in favor of upholding that death sentenc
Published 4h at 10:35 PM
  New information on Lawton house fire
  Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient shares story
Walters Elementary holds spaghetti and game night
  Altus church group to renovate man’s home of 30 years
  Clarification on alcohol sold in convenience and grocery stores
Lawton church to host giveaway event
  Lawton church to host giveaway event
Published October 4, 2018 at 7:47 PM
Help us recognize our FFA and 4-H members
Download our FREE apps

HEADLINES

New information on Lawton house fire
  New information on Lawton house fire
We’re learning more about an early morning house fire Thursday in Lawton.
By 

Monte Brown

4h
Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient shares story
Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient shares story
A woman from the Middle East who says a special Christmas gift helped shape her life was in Lawton Thursday night. Dania Yadago shared her story with community members at Trinity Baptist Church.
By 

Monte Brown

4h
Walters Elementary holds spaghetti and game night
Walters Elementary holds spaghetti and game night
Thursday night was an evening of good food, fun and conversation in Walters. The elementary school hosted its second annual Spaghetti and Game Night.
By 

Monte Brown

4h
DA talks about possible parole for Chris Lane’s murderer

  DA talks about possible parole for Chris Lane’s murderer

Significant changes to Oklahoma's juvenile sentencing laws could allow a Duncan teen sentenced to life without parole to one day get out of prison.
By 

Will Hutchison

October 4
Police surround WF apartment complex

Police surround WF apartment complex

A reported standoff is occuring at a Wichita Falls apartment complex.
By 

Nicholas Davis

October 4
UPDATE: Inmate accused of sending threatening, alleged Ricin-laced letter identified
  Local groups coming together for annual Coats for Kids drive
Comanche PD, finalist in contest to win new K9 SUV

SPORTS

NATIONAL HEADLINES

Nigerian women are being migrated, lured into sex trafficking in Paris, report says

Nigerian women are being migrated, lured into sex trafficking in Paris, report says

In France it is buying sex rather than selling it that is illegal, but the police say that most of the women who work at the Bois de Vincennes are slaves
October 4
Time magazine puts Christine Blasey Ford on cover

Time magazine puts Christine Blasey Ford on cover

The illustration depicts words and phrases from Ford's testimony before the Senate committee last week.
October 4