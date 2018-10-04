Skip to content
Miles Bench sentence upheld
Miles Bench was sentenced to death in 2015 for the 2012 murder of Braylee Henry at a Velma convenience store. Earlier this year, attorneys for both sides presented arguments on the case and Thursday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals handed down a ruling in favor of upholding that death sentenc
Published 4h at 10:35 PM
New information on Lawton house fire
By
Monte Brown
Published 4h at 10:13 PM
Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient shares story
By
Monte Brown
Published 4h at 10:06 PM
Walters Elementary holds spaghetti and game night
By
Monte Brown
Published 4h at 9:57 PM
Altus church group to renovate man’s home of 30 years
By
Chelsea Floyd
Published 5h at 9:24 PM
Clarification on alcohol sold in convenience and grocery stores
Published October 4, 2018 at 7:49 PM
Lawton church to host giveaway event
By
Paula Van Drisse
Published October 4, 2018 at 7:47 PM
Help us recognize our FFA and 4-H members
New information on Lawton house fire
We’re learning more about an early morning house fire Thursday in Lawton.
By
Monte Brown
4h
4h
Operation Christmas Child shoebox recipient shares story
A woman from the Middle East who says a special Christmas gift helped shape her life was in Lawton Thursday night. Dania Yadago shared her story with community members at Trinity Baptist Church.
By
Monte Brown
4h
4h
Walters Elementary holds spaghetti and game night
Thursday night was an evening of good food, fun and conversation in Walters. The elementary school hosted its second annual Spaghetti and Game Night.
By
Monte Brown
4h
4h
Altus church group to renovate man’s home of 30 years
By
Chelsea Floyd
Clarification on alcohol sold in convenience and grocery stores
Lawton church to host giveaway event
By
Paula Van Drisse
DA talks about possible parole for Chris Lane’s murderer
Significant changes to Oklahoma's juvenile sentencing laws could allow a Duncan teen sentenced to life without parole to one day get out of prison.
By
Will Hutchison
October 4
October 4
Police surround WF apartment complex
A reported standoff is occuring at a Wichita Falls apartment complex.
By
Nicholas Davis
October 4
October 4
UPDATE: Inmate accused of sending threatening, alleged Ricin-laced letter identified
By
Samantha Forester
Published October 4, 2018 at 5:14 PM
Local groups coming together for annual Coats for Kids drive
By
Jarred Burk
Published October 4, 2018 at 5:09 PM
Comanche PD, finalist in contest to win new K9 SUV
By
Kristen Ward
Published October 4, 2018 at 4:06 PM
Duncan falls one win short of 5A State Tournament
Published 3h at 10:59 PM
Marlow to host No. 5 Plainview in 3A-2 clash
October 4
October 4
Murray comes off the bench to lead No. 6 Oklahoma to 66-33 win over Baylor
September 30
September 30
Apache explodes late to beat Walters 34-21
September 29
September 29
Lawton High uses dominant 2nd half to beat Deer Creek 34-17
September 28
September 28
Florida man arrested for threatening to kill lawmakers who don’t support Kavanaugh
Published 1h at 1:14 AM
Toddler trashes $1,000 after sending envelope through shredder
Published 2h at 12:24 AM
Protests heat up ahead of Kavanaugh vote
Published 4h at 10:07 PM
Nigerian women are being migrated, lured into sex trafficking in Paris, report says
In France it is buying sex rather than selling it that is illegal, but the police say that most of the women who work at the Bois de Vincennes are slaves
October 4
October 4
Time magazine puts Christine Blasey Ford on cover
The illustration depicts words and phrases from Ford's testimony before the Senate committee last week.
October 4
October 4
The best burger in Georgia has a pretty distinct name
Meet the Megalodon – the monster that once roamed the U.S. coast
This museum is home to the world’s largest collection of Jim Henson puppets
Tequila-infused Ceviche at Maya Mexican Grill and Tequila Lounge
Elgin officials say threat to school resolved
By
Jarred Burk
Report: Oklahoma school consolidation could save $27M
LPS says they need more substitute teachers
By
Haley Wilson
LPS Foundation raises over $24,000 for teachers
By
Jarred Burk
Freedom Elementary School named one of America’s healthiest schools
By
Haley Wilson
MedWatch: Fastest testing for breast cancer
By
Makenzie Burk
MEDWATCH: Mother and daughter train for Spirit of Survival
By
Makenzie Burk
GRAPHIC: ‘Black, hairy tongue’: Yes, this really happens
By
Kimberly L. Wright
MEDWATCH: Cancer Centers of SWOK provide free patient transportation service
By
Makenzie Burk
Okla AG Mike Hunter sends letter to OSDH advising them to amend marijuana rules
By
Jarred Burk
Florida man arrested for threatening to kill lawmakers who don’t support Kavanaugh
Toddler trashes $1,000 after sending envelope through shredder
2-year-old sends a thousand bucks through the shredder
Food vendor fired after video appears to show him spitting on pizza
By
Dallas police fire officer who killed man in his own apartment
By
EDITORIAL: Helping prevent suicide
By
Jarred Burk
EDITORIAL: Suicide Prevention
By
7News Editorial: Memorial Day
By
Jarred Burk
EDITORIAL: Respecting One Another
By
Jarred Burk
EDITORIAL: School Shootings
By
Jarred Burk