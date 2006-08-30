Oklahoma Headlines Oklahoma Headlines More>>

News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT
The Oklahoma medical examiner's office has ruled that the fiery car crash in which energy industry magnate Aubrey McClendon died was an accident. An autopsy report released Wednesday showed the 56-year-old had... A newly released audit of an Oklahoma sheriff's office shows thousands of items valued at more than $3.3 million missing from its inventory, including vehicles, firearms, computers and other equipment. The audit...

Missing guns, vehicles shown in audit of Oklahoma sheriff
A newly released audit of an Oklahoma sheriff's office shows thousands of items valued at more than $3.3 million missing from its inventory, including vehicles, firearms, computers and other equipment.

Oklahoma company recalls 466 tons of breaded chicken product
An Oklahoma food company is recalling more than 466 tons (422 metric tons) of breaded chicken because of possible metal in the food.

Storms could spawn tornadoes across parts of Midwest, South
By JEFF MARTIN Associated Press Forecasters are warning of severe storms as a powerful weather system moves across the central United States.