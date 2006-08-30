More than 300 people are expected to participate in Walk MS: Southwest Oklahoma on April 29. Organizers who to raise more than $40,000. People who are living with multiple sclerosis and their loved ones are encouraged to join in. Walk MS raises funds that drive groundbreaking MS research, provide life-changing services and guarantee a supportive community for those who need it most.
Three bills advancing criminal justice reform passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives. “Our state is struggling to deal with over-incarceration,” said State Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa. “Oklahoma has the second highest imprisonment rate in the country and corrections currently costs the state half a billion dollars annually. These measures protect the public, but at the same time offer legitimate alternatives to imprisonment.
Friday, The Oklahoma City VA Health Care Center hosted a Veterans Town hall meeting at Reynolds Army Hospital on Fort Sill to get feedback from veterans on the quality of care they're getting.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has developed plans covering projected 5, 10 or 15% reductions in state appropriated funding. “The requested scenarios place OSDH in the unfortunate situation of having to eliminate programs, reduce services, regionalize statewide services and close county health department sites to meet the requirements of the potential revenue reduction."
Two LGBTQ Bills did not pass the state Senate. Senate Bill 694 would have stripped Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Norman’s ability to protect against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation in housing and employment. It also would have prevented other municipalities from passing similar ordinances.
On Thursday during the seventh week of the legislative session, Democrats laid out their plan to bridge an estimated $878 million budget gap and offer teachers promised raises. According to KWTV, democrats unveiled their plan to the media to raise $1.3 billion in revenue by simply rolling back income, corporate and oil tax breaks. They consider the plan a better alternative to the Governor's plan to raise taxes on services by $840 million.
The Caddo County Sheriff’s office has recovered the body of a drowning victim from Chickasha Lake in Caddo County. The victim has been identified as Nathan S. Williams, 19. According to authorities, the victim was trying to swim out to a jet ski and was unable to make it. When he tried to return to shore, he went under and did not resurface. The original call went out around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
The Veterans Affairs Center of Lawton held a flute making class for their residents today. Various art classes are being held every Friday until the end of May. The residents are learning how a flute is made and creating their own with assistance from flute crafter Albert Gray Eagle. Gray Eagle says playing the flute will help enhance the resident’s oxygen levels. He has been playing the flute for most of his life and making them for seventeen years.
Low enrollment and budget cuts are forcing two small Oklahoma school districts to combine.
A newly released audit of an Oklahoma sheriff's office shows thousands of items valued at more than $3.3 million missing from its inventory, including vehicles, firearms, computers and other equipment.
A Principal from Perry is suing the state board of education to get her teaching certificate back. Kenda Miller is the principal accused of failing to report child abuse in a criminal case involving a teaching assistant at her school. According to KWTV, the board issued an emergency order on February 23 to suspend the teaching certificate for Miller, who was charged with misdemeanor child neglect in a Noble County court just the week before.
March 24 at 6:00 p.m. marks the seasonal kickoff of the Friday Night Car Cruises. Up to 300 cars will cruise the streets of downtown Duncan this evening. This event isn't just for car enthusiasts. There will be bounce houses for the kids, music, and all sorts of food from Cajun to Bar-B-Que and Thai food. The money raised from this event goes right back into the community.
Woodland Hills Elementary School crowned the multiplication kings and queens. These 3rd graders have been working hard all year to learn their multiplication tables up to number twelve. Rebecca Wyatt is a third-grade teacher at Woodland hills and she says it is important to recognize the handwork and achievements of her students.
Lawton police and the Lawton Public Schools Police Department are investigating a situation Friday morning at Lawton High School after a person was found on the roof. That person is now in custody.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
Lawton police said a 911 hang up call is the apparently what led to the lockdown at MacArthur early Friday afternoon.
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.
Cache Middle School's Parent Teacher Organization wants to help you get a better night's sleep and it will benefit students. They're hosting their second annual mattress fundraiser tomorrow. Organizers say there will be over 20 styles of quality named mattresses to choose from priced 50-percent below retail. The proceeds go back to the PTO. Just stop by the Cache fifth and sixth-grade gym tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
An Oklahoma food company is recalling more than 466 tons (422 metric tons) of breaded chicken because of possible metal in the food.
Tulsa Police have released dash cam video of a suspect Madison Dickson, 21, being run over by a patrol car during a pursuit. According to KFOR, Dickson was wanted for shooting with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempted larceny and discharging a firearm in a public place from incidents on March 11 and March 12.
This weekend, there's something for the car fans out in Southwest Oklahoma. The All Corvette Show and Wichita Mountains Dinner Cruise will be here in Lawton March 24th and 25th. A welcome reception will start at Classic Lawton Chevrolet today from 4:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon. Participants will then go on a 60-mile cruise through the Wichita Wildlife Refuge and end at a dinner banquet at the Apache Casino Hotel.
A Pawhuska substitute teacher who arrested earlier this year after exposing herself to her classroom during a cartwheel has been arrested again for grand larceny. Lacey Sponsler, 34, will appear in Tulsa County court. Sponsler’s January arrest came after students reported her doing a cartwheel in a skirt and no underwear.
The Lawton High School Key Club is getting ready for its 2nd annual Stride 4 Shelter 5K. The bubble run is happening tomorrow morning at the Lawton High Track. It's to benefit the McKinney-Vento Program, which serves more than 750 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade who have been identified as living in a homeless situation. The Key Clubs want to show Lawton's homeless students that their peers, teachers, and community care for them.
A controversial vaccine bill requiring all students who attend public schools did not pass the state Senate. Senator Ervin Yen’s original bill would have required all children to get vaccinations in order to attend public school unless they had a medical exemption. The bill was later changed so parents would have to watch a short video about the pros and cons of vaccinations before filing an exemption.
The Southwest Oklahoma Homebuilders Association wants to help you get ready for spring and summer. Today marks the start of their 53rd annual Lawton Home and Garden Show. Once again, it's going to be a packed event at the Great Plains Coliseum. You'll find ideas to spruce up your place and connect with experts to make it a reality. Admission is free! The show runs from 5:00 until 8:00 tonight, 9:00 until 6:00 on Saturday, and 11:00 until 4:00 on Sunday.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Ralph Shortey is expected to appear in court this afternoon on the three child prostitution counts he was charged with last week in Cleveland County. Shortey, 35, faces three felony counts of engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church, and transporting a minor for prostitution or lewdness.
The eastbound, outside lane at the 1300 block of West Gore Blvd. will be closed for repair beginning on March 27th. It will be closed until April 3, weather permitting.
Ranchers in the Dakotas are helping colleagues in the Southern Plains dealing with the effects of devastating wildfires.
The National Basketball Association announced Thursday that it's created an award in honor of Pete Winemiller, the late Oklahoma City Thunder senior vice president of guest relations.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
A man will spend the next 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault.
In the resolution, Dean commended the couple for donating millions of dollars to many causes, nonprofits and organizations since 2006 and giving back to the East Texas community.
The names of the drivers involved in a deadly crash between an ArkLaTex high school bus, an 18-wheeler and another car have now been released.
Much-needed rain helped firefighters and officials now say the fire in Oldham County is 100 percent contained.
Area producers are beginning to focus on long-term recovery plans after wildfires devastated more than 480,000 acres across the Texas Panhandle earlier this month.
