LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -High temperatures today will span from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Cloud cover is still prevalent in eastern and southeastern Texoma, with clearing in the central and western counties. For most of Texoma a dry overnight is in store. Dewpoints are in the pleasant category ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. You may want to pack a jacket along with you if you’re headed out the door this evening as temperatures will cool off into the upper 60s and lower 70s by 9PM.