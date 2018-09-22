LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -High temperatures today will span from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Cloud cover is still prevalent in eastern and southeastern Texoma, with clearing in the central and western counties. For most of Texoma a dry overnight is in store. Dewpoints are in the pleasant category ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. You may want to pack a jacket along with you if you’re headed out the door this evening as temperatures will cool off into the upper 60s and lower 70s by 9PM.
Tomorrow most of us will remain dry, but there is a very small chance a lingering shower or two could be present in the far southeastern portion of the viewing area. Expect mostly cloudy conditions to start your Sunday morning, but some sunshine will return tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Monday and Tuesday next week we will hold on to some cloud cover, and we will see some mid to upper 80 degree temperatures return. We will remain on the dry side though.
Early Wednesday morning a strong cold front looks to bring some increased rain and storm chances. This will front will cool our temperatures off into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Thursday, rain chances have been dropped as it looks like the frontal boundary previously forecast will remain on the weaker side. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Friday and Saturday some small rain chances are in the forecast along with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
