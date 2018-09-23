Bethel Road Volunteer Fire Department hosts annual fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Bethel Road Volunteer Fire Department is raising money to support their operation costs for the year.
Most funding for the Bethel Road Volunteer Fire Department comes from people in the community, unlike municipal fire departments that get large budgets from tax money. The assistant fire chief says their annual fundraiser is important because it is the only additional funding they receive. He also added that it brings the community together and is a way for the community to show their support.
“We just would like to add that we thank the community for supporting us," said Jamie Toth, Assistant Fire Chief. "We do this for them. We have a good time doing it. We just want to give back to our community and it’s nice that they’ve given back to us.”
The funds raised will go to the fire department’s operating costs, such as utilities, insurance, and fuel.
