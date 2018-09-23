Driver arrested after crashing vehicle into apartment fence

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after she crashed her Jeep into the fence of a Lawton apartment complex.
It happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Gore Blvd. Responding officers arrived on scene and found a black Jeep had collided with the metal fence at Stone Ridge Apartments. The driver told officers she dropped something and ran off the roadway when she bent down to pick it up.
Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured.
According to police, the driver had several driving suspensions. She was booked into jail and police also issued her a citation for negligent driving.
