LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Today temperatures are holding in the mid to upper 70s with a few places in the low 80s. We will remain dry the rest of the afternoon and evening. Tonight your low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will increase as we go through the overnight, but tomorrow we will start to see more sunshine by mid day.
Monday and Tuesday temperatures will start to warm up back up into the low to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. We will remain dry through Tuesday afternoon, but late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning a cold front will push through Texoma. This will bring rain and storm chances, along with some cooler temperatures into the lower 70s. As of now, rain and storm chances look greatest for counties in western Texoma and south of the Red River.
Thursday morning a few light rain showers may still be hanging around, but the rest of the day looks to be dry. Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Friday through Sunday rain chances have dropped as a slight warm front set to move through Texoma looks to remain on the weaker side. This front will warm our temperatures up into the mid to upper 80s, and also bring us more sunshine.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
