LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Low temperatures this morning are in the lower 60s and upper 50s. There are no rain showers in the viewing area this morning and we should see that remain the story as we head into the afternoon hours. We are holding on to mostly cloudy skies right now, but later today we will see that cloud cover retreat to the southeast leaving us with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in some areas. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s. The humidity will remain in the comfortable category today as dewpoints are only expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tomorrow and Tuesday the dry conditions will hold on with more low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s and highs in the lower to upper 80s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a strong cold front will move through Texoma bringing some cooler temperatures and increased storm chances. Wednesday afternoon scattered storms will remain in place but likely dissipate before we move into Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s.
Thursday highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Friday low storm chances return as a warm front pushes in from the southwest. This will increase our temperatures next weekend into the mid to upper 80s, and hold our low storm chances through Sunday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
