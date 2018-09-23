LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Low temperatures this morning are in the lower 60s and upper 50s. There are no rain showers in the viewing area this morning and we should see that remain the story as we head into the afternoon hours. We are holding on to mostly cloudy skies right now, but later today we will see that cloud cover retreat to the southeast leaving us with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in some areas. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s. The humidity will remain in the comfortable category today as dewpoints are only expected to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.