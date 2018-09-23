Local Gold Star families recognized at Honor Tea

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chapter 0116 of the Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization held an Honor Tea to thank local Gold Star families and widows/widowers of any war. The event was held at the McMahon Foundation in Lawton.
Marilyn Janosko with the OKWVO said no one has given more for the nation than the families of the fallen.
“There’s a poem by John Milton that said, ‘They also serve, who stand and wait.’ And these family members had to stand and wait while their loved ones were serving. And, unfortunately, their loved ones did not come back," said Janosko. "It’s our honor to honor them for their service to our country.”
At the event there was a proclamation by the Lawton Mayor that was read by Councilman Keith Jackson. Certificates were also given to organizations who helped fund the event, food, and of course, tea.
