Breast-feeding could help babies maintain healthy weight, study says

(CNN) – Research continues to show a link between a baby's health and breast-feeding.
A new study out of Canada shows breast-feeding could also help babies maintain a healthy weight as they grow into their toddler years.
The study, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, indicates a potential link between breast-feeding and slower weight gain for infants.
According to the study, 12-month-old babies who were exclusively breast-fed during their first three months had a lower body mass index (BMI) than those who weren't.
Babies who stopped breast-feeding before six months were three times more likely to be overweight.
Doctors warn that a higher BMI early in life could lead to childhood and adult obesity.
Researchers said it's unclear why exclusively breast-feeding seems to be healthier than feeding breast milk from a bottle.
But the study points out it's not "all or nothing" – any amount of breast-feeding is better for an infant than none at all.
