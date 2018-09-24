Duncan organization to give presentations on elder abuse awareness

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - According to the National Council on Aging, one in ten people over the age of 60 will endure some form of elder abuse. Out of those cases, only one in fourteen are actually reported. To raise awareness, a medicare counselor with the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments will speak with seniors at nutrition cites across southwest Oklahoma.
“People don’t know who to call to report, and they sometimes don’t know when it’s OK to report, or what to report, or what to expect when they report," said Ken Jones, director of the supportive services division for ASCOG. "And so we want to make sure that as many people as we can are aware of, first of all, where to report, what’s going to happen after you report, and what your responsibilities are for helping out your neighbor.”
In his presentation, Jones will discuss the many forms of abuse, some including physical, emotional, sexual, and financial abuse. He will also give information on who to call and report the abuse to.
“We definitely want to report those when we find out about them and we want people to feel comfortable enough to contact us so they can make those referrals,” said Jones.
Jones said women are more likely to experience some form of elder abuse.
“You know we talked about elder abuse, that one in ten seniors have been victims of elder abuse, only one in fourteen cases are being reported, but when it comes to women as an overall population, the alarming statistics now are one in three are victims of abuse,” said Jones.
Below is the list of elder abuse presentation dates and locations:
11 a.m. Sept. 25th at Duncan North Nutrition Site, 1110 N. 7th St.
11 a.m. Oct. 4 at Anadarko Nutrition Site, 417 W. Main St.
11 a.m. Oct. 11 at Lawton North/HC King Nutrition Site, 1705 NW 20th St.
11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at Duncan Douglass Nutrition Site, 707 King Pl.
