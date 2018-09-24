Duncan organization to give presentations on elder abuse awareness

“People don’t know who to call to report, and they sometimes don’t know when it’s OK to report, or what to report, or what to expect when they report," said Ken Jones, director of the supportive services division for ASCOG. "And so we want to make sure that as many people as we can are aware of, first of all, where to report, what’s going to happen after you report, and what your responsibilities are for helping out your neighbor.”