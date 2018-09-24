First Alert 7 Forecast: a strong cold front is on the way

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - In typical Fall fashion, temperatures will be all over the place this week.
This evening, expect quick clearing for the remainder of Texoma as temperatures jump into the low 80s. Overnight, there is a chance of patchy fog but skies will be mostly clear for most. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Mostly sunny and very warm tomorrow as highs soar into the upper 80s to around 90 with breezy south winds. A strong cold front will arrive tomorrow evening and night, bringing gusty north winds through Wednesday. Also, expect a chance of isolated storms tomorrow evening as the front arrives and widespread rain later tomorrow night into Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will be a chilly day as highs struggle to reach the low to mid 60s.
As skies clear Wednesday night and drier air moves in, it will be a perfect recipe for one of the coldest nights in months. Expect lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Thursday looks beautiful with sunshine and highs back into the mid to upper 70s. Friday through the weekend will feature warmer highs in the 80s, lots of sunshine, and more humid conditions.
Another cold front will arrive sometime next week. Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.