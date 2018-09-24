Lawton girl with Alopecia shares story about being bullied

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - September brings us Alopecia Awareness Month and a Lawton family is sharing their story, so the community can gain a better understanding of the autoimmune disease.
"It kills me inside I hate to see my baby hurt. I get very emotional about it," said Jennie Brisby, a mother of a child with Alopecia.
A mother is speaking out against bullying. “It hurts me it makes me angry inside and all I can do is hug my baby and tell her to just stay strong because she is a strong sweet little girl,” said Brisby.
“It’s really not fun to get bullied. I just think the bullying should stop because it’s really not fair,” said Novella Brisby.
Novella Brisby, 12, suffers from an autoimmune disease called Alopecia. The condition occurs when a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks their hair follicles causing hair loss. "There’s different kinds of Alopecia. My daughter has Alopecia Areata. She had complete full body hair loss,” said Brisby. “Having Alopecia, it’s like hard to deal with because you have to deal with the bullying,” said Novella.
Alopecia affects nearly seven million Americans and it often appears during childhood. "She got it at the age of three. I noticed a patch of hair missing. It was a small patch,” said Brisby. “Every day I would give her a bath and I would notice more and more would start coming out. We got her into the doctor and that's when they told us. They sent us to Oklahoma City and they told us it was Alopecia she had."
Novella and her mom just want to help bring attention and understanding to Alopecia in hopes the bullying will stop. “Wigs are expensive, and we can’t really afford it because we have six kids,” said Brisby. “She feels more comfortable wearing a wig, but people notice. In the back you can start to tell after so long of her wearing it and she gets bullied because of it.”
“They would pull my hair and I got slapped in the face and they would call me names like ugly bald-headed,” said Novella.
“She has feelings. Everybody has feelings,” said Brisby. “It brings a lot of stress to us because we don’t like to see our baby hurt. It just makes our family stronger. We just give everything to God and with Him all things are possible. We’re going to overcome all of this and she’s going to overcome all of this. It’s just hard. I’m sorry.”
A hair stylist at the Lawton salon, Revolution, heard about Novella’s story and contacted the organization Wigs for Kids in an effort to get Novella a custom wig at no cost to her family.
Each year in September Novella’s family has a get together to raise awareness for Alopecia. This year they want the whole community to come out and show their support for Novella and all of those with the incurable disease. The event is scheduled for Friday, September 28th at 5:30 p.m. at the Kid’s Zone in Greer Park on Northwest 38th Street in Lawton. This is a family friendly event. Don’t forget to wear your blue because that is the color for Alopecia Awareness.
