Local organization hosts monthly community feeding

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - On the third Saturday of every month, Community Feeding for the Homeless and Hungry hosts a meal for those in need. The monthly meal is sponsored by the community, as it takes many donations and volunteers to make the event possible.
“We can’t do it without donations,” said Shay Hadley, who caters the event. “Everything we do is donated, and every bit of it is used toward the food, the tablecloths, door prizes, and everything. We just enjoy doing it. Without the community, we can’t do it without the community, because we can’t afford to do it by ourselves.”
The organization has been hosting the event every month for a year and a half. It was inspired by a similar event in another state.
“Well, it was just put on our hearts,” said Lisa Willis, volunteer coordinator. “We saw an organization doing it in another state, and we just thought that it was needed here in Lawton, so we just came together. It’s three of us that organize it. It’s been taking off ever since. It’s been 18 months. Each time it gets bigger and bigger, so, it’s a great need.”
The event has grown beyond just serving meals.
“Since then, we have added haircuts. We have I.T.S academy, who has volunteered to cut hair for free," said Willis. "And then we have the clothing. People come and they look forward to it. It’s just become like a family.”
Willis said the monthly community feeding is a time for positivity and coming together.
“It’s great to see the people come together," said Willis. "You know, we’re living in a world where there’s so much negativity going on, and it’s good to see such positive. Everyone’s having a good time. We’re all getting along. That’s the thing that I think I take the most from what’s going on. And all of us, truth be told, are one or two paychecks from being where some people are. So, we never know when we might be on the other end of that serving line.”
