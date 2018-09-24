Oklahoma steer wrestler on verge of qualifying for National Finals Rodeo

APACHE, OK (KSWO) - Professional steer wrestler Blake Mindemann talks about how his 2018 season is wrapping up ahead of this years Apache Stampede PRCA Rodeo.
The Apache Stampede PRCA Rodeo will kick off with Slack Runs at 6pm on Friday, Sept. 28th. Then on Saturday and Sunday, events will start at 2pm. It will be at the Bud & Nancy Tate Arena in Apache. Tickets are available at the gate. The cost for adults is ten dollars, while children 6 and under get in free.
