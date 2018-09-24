Two injured after car hits tree near Duncan

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Law enforcement is investigating a car crash that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning near Duncan.
It happened just before 3:00 a.m. near N Street and Elk Avenue. The 21-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger, both from Marlow, were traveling north on N Street, when the driver left the roadway and struck a tree.
They were both transported to Duncan Regional Hospital. According to authorities, the driver suffered multiple injuries and is in serious condition.
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and the Duncan Police Department are assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in the ongoing investigation.
