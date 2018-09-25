Authorities ask citizens for help solving Carnegie man’s death

Carnegie, OK (KSWO) - The Bureau of Indian Affairs and Office of Justice Services are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of suspects or suspect in the homicide of Byron “Subee” Tongkeamah, Jr.
Tongkeamah was found deceased on Wednesday morning, September 12, 2018 in Carnegie, Oklahoma. Another victim was severely injured.
If you have any information about this case authorities are asking you to call (833)778-4758.
