Cameron University professor gets her first book published

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Professor Leah Chaffins' novel, God Seed, had taken her nearly ten years to write. After its completion, it was picked up by a book publisher in the U.K. Originally, the publisher said her novel would not be published until after the new year, but then Chaffins got a surprise.
“They were saying, ‘OK, so mid-October,’ and then like 24 hours after that, she was like, ‘September 21st!’ And I was like, ‘oh, OK!’ The dates are penciled in and kind of fluid until all of the sudden they become concrete, and there’s this date that you can mark on your calendar and go, oh my gosh. That’s the day,” said Leah Chaffins, assistant English professor at Cameron University. "That’s the day it becomes real. "
During the publishing process, Chaffins said she was most excited about seeing the front cover of her book.
“This was the most exciting part for me... The cover design," said Chaffins. “The lady who did the cover design began her process on it, and so I’m all excited like how does somebody see, how do you encapsulate an entire book into one picture? What would that even look like? So, when the cover came back, I was just so excited. It was everything I’d hoped it would be.”
The novel is available to purchase as an e-book on Amazon. In about a month, it will also be available in print.
“Once the print versions come out, I want to do some readings in the area so I can do some book signings, said Chaffins. "I’m excited for all that, too.”
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.