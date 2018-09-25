Cotton County man dies from injuries in Sunday wreck

RANDLETT, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Randlett man has died from his injuries after being involved in a wreck on Sunday night.
Joseph Whitaker, 56, was the passenger in a vehicle traveling on State Highway 29 west of Elmore City when the car left the roadway and struck a tree. Whitaker was pinned in the vehicle for 45 minutes before being freed and flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center. He died early on Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.