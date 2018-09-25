Crime Stoppers look for Lawton’s Approved Cash robber

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man who robbed a Lawton business at gun point is still on the run, now, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking you to help find him.
On the afternoon of September 12, a man walks into Approved Cash off of Cache Road, shows an employee a gun, demands money and makes off on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.
“The photos we have looks like he may have a small pony tail," said Crime Stoppers Detective, Charlie Whittington. "Some tips we’ve received online on Facebook say he may be homeless, we don’t know.”
Whittington says they need to get this man off the streets to keep it from happening again. That’s where you come in. You could earn a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.
“We rely on anonymity," he said. “We solve a lot of cases with Crime Stoppers based on tips. In a community, its our job to serve and protect, but its the communities job to stand up for what’s right.”
A good rule of thumb for anyone who may experience a robbery, pay attention to the criminal to get a good description.
“Keep an eye on who’s coming in and out of your business," Whittington said. "If you feel something may be happening, get a good description of whoever its taking place with. If its an emergency, call 911.”
If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.
