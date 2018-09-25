First Alert 7 Forecast: a gusty cold front will arrive this evening

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A strong cold front will push through this evening, dropping temperatures considerably for tomorrow and bringing in a good chance of rain.
This evening, the front will arrive and winds will shift to the north. Expect speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Overnight, skies will become mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.
Windy and chilly tomorrow as temperatures barely reach the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. North winds 15-25 mph, decreasing by the evening. Expect periods of rain, especially through mid afternoon. Tomorrow night, skies should clear a bit and winds will be lighter, allowing temperatures to fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.
Thursday looks perfect with sunshine, dry air, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warm and slightly humid conditions will quickly return from Friday into the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy south winds, and highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s. Next week may become unsettled again as strong south flow transports lots of moisture into Texoma.

