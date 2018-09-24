Saint Jo retired teacher featured on episode of Jeopardy

SAINT JO, TX (RNN Texoma) - Tuesday, September 25, was day two of the winning streak of a retired teacher from Texoma.
Nancy Schoppa made her debut as a contestant on the game show Jeopardy on Monday, September 24, and won in Final Jeopardy and ending the episode with $3,600.
On Tuesday, Schoppa again won Final Jeopardy and ended the episode with $31,400. That puts her total winnings thus far at $35,000.
The Midwestern State University graduate and Saint Jo native auditioned for the show four times. She took the online test in March or April of this year.
She was then invited to an interview in mid-July and a week and a half later she was called and asked to come out to Los Angeles to film the episode.
“It was great, awesome and marvelous,” Schoppa said about her experience.
Schoppa was an educator for Bellevue ISD and Saint Jo ISD during her 32-year career. The long-time Jeopardy fan loves trivia and knowing random facts about different things.
