Businesses prepare for Ware District kickoff

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton’s first district is preparing for its first block party that’s happening a week from Thursday. The WARE district is designed to showcase the many activities available in the area with the support of local businesses and members of the community. The Chamber of Commerce started working on designating the area that would become the WARE District back in June. It goes from F Avenue to Cache Road and from 9th street to Larrance Street.
Kris Gill and Eddie Hamra are co-chairs for the WARE district and own businesses on C where the block party is happening. Gill said she's looking forward to meeting new people and letting them know what Lawton has to offer.
"We're making sure that we've got things to show people because there is a lot of people who have maybe been to businesses around us but have never walked in,” she said.
Foot traffic may increase in front of her business, but she said having this party it's not just about her.
"It's about Lawton gathering together, being Lawton proud, bringing attention to our local business and by local I mean businesses that are owned and in Lawton," Gill said.
While the event is being held downtown, all Lawton businesses are allowed to participate. The chamber expects to have more than 20 other businesses from across the city.
"One of the reasons that we're having booths set up on the middle of the block is for people on the west side, people on the east side,” Hamra said. “It's very inexpensive to rent a 10-by-10 booth. It's worth it I feel for these people to come down and all of Lawton can be represented at this point."
The event is all about Lawton down to the name. The district takes its name partly from General Henry Ware Lawton, who the City of Lawton was named after.
"It just brings him back to Lawton, and he's smiling down at us and giving us focus on how to make downtown Lawton a new, revitalized area," Gill said.
The Ware on C Block party is next Thursday at 5 p.m. and goes until 7:30 p.m. on C Avenue.
There will be live music, corn hole, drinks, shopping, food trucks, and sidewalk art. They hope to make this a monthly thing and expand it from 4th and 5th street to 2nd to 9th street.
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.