Businesses prepare for Ware District kickoff

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Lawton’s first district is preparing for its first block party that’s happening a week from Thursday. The WARE district is designed to showcase the many activities available in the area with the support of local businesses and members of the community. The Chamber of Commerce started working on designating the area that would become the WARE District back in June. It goes from F Avenue to Cache Road and from 9th street to Larrance Street.