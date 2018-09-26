Duncan Police Department raise money for new K-9

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department is looking to add a new member to its team and they are asking for your help.
You might have seen their Go-Fund-Me page circulating on social media. Duncan police are raising money to help pay for a new canine. Master Officer, Christian Archer said they used to have two on staff, but one retired a couple weeks ago. He said the dogs offer so much when it comes to public safety.
“Canines are a great deterrent when it comes to violent situations and they can diffuse a situation and the fight before it even happens, and that’s great for us,” Archer said. “We want everything and all encounters to end peacefully and safely and obviously getting harmful drugs off the street is important.”
Duncan Police get the canines when they are puppies. The handler then spends several weeks training the dog. Archer said he is thankful to have been given such a position.
“It’s an incredible honor,” Archer said. “It’s a very prestigious position. As far as the department is concerned, we have a lot of great officers that have been canine handlers and I couldn’t believe it when I got it. I was so excited and can’t wait to get started.”
The canine Archer will be receiving will serve many purposes. Along with tracking, searching, and helping to gather evidence; the dog will also be trained to protect and bite if needed to control certain situations. Archer said they are looking to raise $16,000. A Go-Fund-Me Page can be found on the Duncan Police Department’s Facebook page.
