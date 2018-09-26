First Alert 7 Forecast: the coldest night in nearly 5 months is expected

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The rain has ended and a cool night is ahead.
Rain totals ranged from a quarter to half inch in eastern Texoma and an inch to nearly two inches for central and western counties. Any showers or drizzle will end this evening as skies slowly clear. Temperatures in the low 60s falling back down into the 50s. Skies will become mostly clear tonight as lows dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow will be a “10” with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid 70s. Friday morning will start out cool with lows in the mid 50s but south winds will help highs reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Mostly sunny and mild this weekend. A cool front should stay just to our north on Saturday as highs head for the low 80s. Breezy south winds and highs in the low to mid 80s for Sunday. Overnight lows will warm into the 60s.
Next week may become active again as a trough of low pressure develops to our west, bringing in lots of moisture. Expect at least spotty thunderstorms starting Tuesday and lasting into late in the week. Another cold front may also impact Texoma by late next week. Highs will be in the 80s next week ahead of the front.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
