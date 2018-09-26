First Alert 7 Forecast: the coldest night in nearly 5 months is expected

Tomorrow will be a “10” with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid 70s. Friday morning will start out cool with lows in the mid 50s but south winds will help highs reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Mostly sunny and mild this weekend. A cool front should stay just to our north on Saturday as highs head for the low 80s. Breezy south winds and highs in the low to mid 80s for Sunday. Overnight lows will warm into the 60s.