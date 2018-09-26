First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning! The cold front continues to bring NE winds through Texoma this morning as you’re out the door.
Many of us are also seeing rain to start our day. The best chance for rain will be during the morning before chances decrease this afternoon. Some of this rain could be locally heavy at times, so give yourself extra time as you’re out the door.
Temps continue to fall early this morning. Expect some upper 50s by sunrise and low 60s by late afternoon and early evening. By this afternoon NE winds will lighten slightly. Overnight skies clear and temps fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’re back in the low 70s by tomorrow afternoon.
We warm into the low 80s by late week into this weekend. We stay relatively quiet after today. Winds stay strong and rain chances don’t return until next week.
