Lawton City Council addresses other business

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -
Lawton City Council members tackled Oklahoma’s changing alcohol laws when they met Tuesday night.
The City planner proposed modifying the language in zoning for the sale and serving of alcoholic beverages. That language would include full-strength beer and wine. Places that currently only serve low point beer could also get a license to sell wine.
Council Members voted to approve a public hearing on the matter.
The council also voted to approve the closing out of the 2008 Capital Improvement Program.
The CIP was approved by voters for the general purpose of maintaining and repairing Lawton streets, and the completion of a sewer rehabilitation program. With that program finished, there’s nearly $1 million remaining in the 2008 CIP, which the council approved to transfer over to the 2015 CIP. That money will go towards improvements and maintenance for Gore between 67th and 82nd street, as well as general water distribution improvements.
Elmer Thomas Park's disc golf course will be getting a makeover.
There have been a couple of new courses built in Walters and Waurika. Lawton's course is about ten years old and the baskets even older. Tuesday city council members voted to form an agreement with the Lawton Disc Golf Club. It calls for the city to purchase new baskets and help with the cost of redesigning the course. The club will also pitch in funds and help with the design work.
The goal is to bring in regional, state and national tournaments.
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.