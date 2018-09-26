Lawton doctor “overwhelmed” by thousands of med. marijuana appointment requests

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor says he is overwhelmed by the thousands of phone calls, text messages and emails he’s received from people trying to set up an appointment for a medical marijuana license.
Dr. Michael Kuglitsch is holding an event this weekend where he will meet with patients and determine if medical marijuana would treat a condition they have. He expected to have a few hundred people reach out. He was very wrong.
"I would estimate it’s close to five thousand. Apparently, we underestimated the response and there’s not really many people that are offering to see patients,” Kuglitsch said.
Since the story aired last Thursday, the phones at Lawton Urology have not stopped ringing.
"We had to add another phone line because our two or three lines were full all the time. Virtually all day and all night. People got answering machines, so they started texting us, emailing us just to get an appointment,” Kuglitsch said.
At this point, they are not even answering the phones at the office and the answering machines are filling up faster than they can call people back. So, they have filled dozens of sheets of paper with names and numbers of people that they are still working to call back. But before they can even finish calling one list, the answering machine is again full of new people wanting to get an appointment.
"They’re coming from anywhere South of Oklahoma City to the Texas border, out to Altus and a fair number from Duncan,” Kuglitsch said.
Dr. Kuglitsch said about 80-percent of the patients that are calling him have detailed years of using marijuana illegally because it was the only thing they could find to treat their conditions. He said many even detailed having to drive to Colorado and bring it back to treat their symptoms. In addition, he said it’s been heartwarming to see how many people are reaching out for help in fighting their opioid addiction.
"There are many that wish to get off opiates they are on and replace them with cannabis and they’ve tried it again before and it’s worked and they just want to get the cannabis again so they can get off the opiates because they really don’t like it. That’s a real answer to the opiate epidemic we’re having right now,” Kuglitsch said.
Dr. Kuglitsch said the event for this weekend is still going on and will actually be three days now, stretching Friday through Sunday. They are no longer taking appointments for that event but walk-ins are still welcome, though it is likely you will have to wait several hours.
For those looking for other options to get a medical marijuana recommendation, there is also a doctor in Hollis who has become licensed to recommend the drug. You can find more information on him here.
