Local man sent to hospital after I-44 wreck on Wednesday morning

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - The rainy conditions and wet roads led to multiple wrecks across the area, including one which sent a Walters man to the hospital early on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened a little before 8 a.m. near mile marker 28 on Interstate 44.
According to OHP, 48-year-old Jason Connywerdy of Walters was traveling north when his vehicle hydroplaned, sending him into the center cable barrier and causing the truck to rollover.
Connywerdy was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and was admitted in good condition.
OHP attributed the wreck to unsafe speeds for the road conditions.
