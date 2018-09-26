Mangum city worker dies after being electrocuted

MANGUM, OK (RNN Texoma) - An employee for the city of Mangum died on Tuesday after being electrocuted.
According to a release, 28-year-old Charlie McLaughlin was loading a large roll-off dumpster onto a hauler when part of the dumpster came in contact with a high voltage power line. He was electrocuted and died instantly.
The Mangum City Manager issued the following statement on the situation.
The Mangum Police Department and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner is investigating the accident.
