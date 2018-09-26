Mangum city worker dies after being electrocuted

By Jarred Burk | September 26, 2018 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated September 26 at 7:37 PM

MANGUM, OK (RNN Texoma) - An employee for the city of Mangum died on Tuesday after being electrocuted.

According to a release, 28-year-old Charlie McLaughlin was loading a large roll-off dumpster onto a hauler when part of the dumpster came in contact with a high voltage power line. He was electrocuted and died instantly.

The Mangum City Manager issued the following statement on the situation.

Charlie started working for the City of Mangum in the Streets Department in June of this year. He was beloved by his coworkers and we have received an outpouring of support from the community for the loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie’s family, his fiancé, friends, and co-workers. This was a tragic accident and a loss to our community.
Mangum City Manager

The Mangum Police Department and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner is investigating the accident.

