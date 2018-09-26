Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association honors legislators

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two area legislators received the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association’s Legislator of the Year Award. Representative Rande Worthen and Senator Paul Scott received plaques for the work they've done at the state capitol to help sheriff's offices across the state.
A notable piece of legislation Worthen helped with, was State Question’s 780 and 781 that reclassified certain property offenses and simple drug possession as misdemeanor crimes.
He said its the sheriffs though that should be received recognition for the work they do.
“Just working with the sheriff’s office and all the sheriffs across the state to try and make their jobs easier, Worthen said. "We try to change the laws so they can do their jobs. They have the hard job, I worked with them in the DA’s office for 29 years, having the chance to help them on the legislative side is the real reward for me.”
There were six sheriff’s offices represented at Wednesday’s meeting at Golden Corral.
