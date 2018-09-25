35 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A California man was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on the first of September following a traffic stop in Wichita Co.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a DPS trooper saw a car with an Arizona license plate traveling in the left lane on southbound U.S. 287 near Milepost 328, between Iowa Park and Electra.
The driver was not passing any vehicles while traveling in the left lane. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Bradley David Richard, 32, of California.
The trooper asked the driver to get out of the vehicle and had Richard sit in the trooper’s patrol car. While in the patrol car, the trooper claimed to notice “several indicators of criminal activity” and asked Richard for consent to search the vehicle.
Richard denied the trooper’s request. A DPS K9 unit was requested and arrived to the scene. The dog alerted on the vehicle and during a search of the vehicle a large black suitcase was found in the trunk.
It is alleged, that inside the suitcase were several vacuum sealed packages of marijuana. The weight of the marijuana was 35.2 pounds. Richard claimed responsibility of the marijuana and was arrested.
His vehicle was released to the passenger in his vehicle. Richard has been charged with Possession of Marijuana Over 5 lbs. Under 50 lbs. He is no longer in the Wichita Co. Jail. Richard is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.