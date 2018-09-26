Rain and cooler weather could increase daytime snake activity

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Biologists with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said the misconception is that you see more snakes in hotter temperatures, but really, it is the opposite. The rain and cooler temperatures right now in southwest Oklahoma could cause an increase in snake sightings, even in populated areas.
“Snake activity in urban areas is going to reflect snake activity in more suburban areas,” said Jeremiah Zurenda, private land biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “So, if there are snakes that may be in your neighborhood, or snakes that may be around, this weather is going to be more conducive for them being active, and so there is a possibility that somebody might see more snakes or reptiles.”
Zurenda said snakes also tend to come out in the daytime when the temperature is cooler.
“Right now where we see temperatures in the mid-50s, to high 50s at night, and then the 70s and 80s during the day, really that’s a perfect temperature range to see movement from reptiles,” said Zurenda.
Two days ago, Zurenda was hiking in the Wichita Mountains, looking for elk. That is when he found himself about six feet away from this snake.
He recommends that anyone who likes to hike or be outdoors in the fall be more aware of their surroundings, not just for snakes, but all animals.
“There are so many cool things going on right now with the season changing," said Zurenda. "Animals are a lot more active in the daylight, across the board. Whether it’s mammals, reptiles, or avian species, and so right now is a really good time to get out and just view species as a whole. And yes, while you’re out, keep an eye out for snakes, and just be aware of what’s around you.”
