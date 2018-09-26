Tropical Storm Kirk reforms, strengthens slightly in Atlantic

(RNN) - The tropical system formely known as Tropical Storm Kirk became a tropical storm again Wednesday morning, packing 50 mph winds.
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center in Miami don’t expect it to reach hurricane strength, and it’s not expected to increase in wind speed much more, if at all.
Wind shear in the eastern Caribbean Sea will tear into the storm, knocking it back down to depression by Saturday.
In the meantime, Kirk, which is about 360 miles east of Barbados, moving west rapidly at 18 mph, is threatening islands in the Lesser Antilles.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines are under a tropical storm watch.
