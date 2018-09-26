Uber agrees to $148M settlement with states over data breach

FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, a Uber car drives through LaGuardia Airport in New York. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says the state will receive approximately $760,000 under a $148 million nationwide settlement between 50 states and Uber. The settlement announced Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan stems from the ride-hailing company's yearlong delay in reporting a data breach to its affected drivers about the theft of their personal information. The states sued Uber, saying the company violated laws requiring it to promptly notify people affected by the breach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)