WFPD searching for aggravated robbery suspect

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - An aggravated robbery Tuesday afternoon at a local convenience store has the Wichita Falls Police Department on the lookout for a suspect.
The robbery happened just before 4 p.m. at Abel’s General Store on Central Freeway. Police said the suspect was described as a black man, wearing all black and a black mask.
The witness said the suspect came into the store with a large black pistol and demanded money from the store employee. The employee said the suspect but the barrel of the gun into their back.
The suspect stole an unknown amount of cash and ran from the area. Police described the suspect as about 6 feet 2 inches tall with an athletic build and is estimated to be in his 20′s or 30′s.
If you have any information on this crime call the WFPD at (940) 720-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
