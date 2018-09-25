Woman who received award for supporting veterans meets award namesake

We have an update to a story we recently ran about a 90-year-old woman who received the Carolyn Stone Award for her lifelong support of veterans causes. Carolyn Stone was so impressed with the work Nori Kassisk has done in the Lawton-Fort Sill community that she felt compelled to meet her.
“She’s beautiful inside and outside. A few days later they said Mrs. Stone wants to meet you. And I said Stone what? She’s alive and we’ll go see her. And that’s what happened today,” said Nori Kassik.
"I’m so honored to meet her. It’s my pleasure to meet these ladies because they are very very special, " said Stone
Nori is a lifetime member of the American Veterans Supporters and crochets afghans that are raffled off to benefit different area organizations.
She was recently added to the Wall of Honor at the Veterans Center.
