Comanche Schools goes on lockdown after threat

Comanche, OK (KSWO) - Comanche Public Schools in Stephens County was put on lockdown Thursday after they received a threat.
According to Superintendent Terry Davidson a note was found in the girls bathroom saying someone was going to shoot up the school after lunch. A police K9 went through each room and didn’t detect any gun or the smell of a bullet.
They were able to give the all clear around 1 p.m. Authorities have not determined who’s behind the threat, but will continue to investigate.
