Duncan literacy group giving away books

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Duncan Area Literacy Council hopes to get more people reading by giving away books. The council is making them available at a local church and encouraging people to come and get them Thursday and Friday.
Director of the literacy council Mary Brancich said they have around 2,000 books left and they started with approximately 5,000. The literacy council was gifted the books by a local bookstore that went out of business.
They have a “Killer Assignment” at hand because they need to get the room cleared out by the first of the month and they're starting to “Feel the Heat” because they have thousands left.
“One Small Thing,” they don't have any kid books left, but they have books for everyone else.
"A lot of good authors," she said. "Everyone has their own taste, and you can't judge a book by its cover, but there is something for everyone."
Brancich said anyone can come and get books. They hope this isn’t “Too Much Too Soon” because they want to find a place for all the books. They hope to “Gift Pages” to the readers. Dana Ronio came with her mom and sister and left with a bag full of books, but she doesn’t have a specific “Catch of the Day” because she’s excited about them all.
"It was like the library, but you don't have to take this back, and you don't just have to take the whole hoard of them. You get to pick and choose. It's like a garage sale but it's free," Ronio said.
Brancich has one hope for these books she's giving away.
"They'll stay in circulation,” she said. “When somebody reads 'em, they'll donate them back somewhere, exchange them. Literacy is a gift not everyone has."
If someone didn’t have a chance to make it out on Thursday, they’re going to be at the First United Methodist Church in Duncan Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They ask that you use the north entrance and you can take as many books as you’d like.
