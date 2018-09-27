Everything you need to know about Lawton’s International Festival

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton’s International Festival is happening this weekend at Elmer Thomas Park.
The event kicks off with the parade of nations on Friday night at 5:45, which will lead right into what Arts and Humanities Administrator Billie Whipp described as a truly remarkable scene as 14 Lawton residents from nine different countries will participate in a naturalization ceremony on the stage to officially become American citizens.
"To see them stand there and take that oath to our country, that a lot of us take for granted, our freedoms that we have. They’re wanting and working hard to do that. That is really a special aspect of the festival,” Whipp said.
Immediately following that touching moment, the party will be off and running until Sunday night.
"We have over 60 food sales and display vendors, we have entertainers on two stages all weekend long with local performing groups from different organizations that come out and perform for us. Then we have headliners on our stages each evening,” Whipp said.
The event and parking are both free. If the parking lot is full, you can park at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, where a LATS bus will drive you to the festival, also for free. In addition to the food and fun, the event can also be extremely educational.
"We think it’s important for the community to get to understand the different cultures that are here and they can do that by coming and seeing what’s out here and meeting other people and getting a feel for the other cultures,” said International Festival Chair Bobbi Whitson.
The event runs Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.