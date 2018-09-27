Firefighters respond to house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A house was on fire in Lawton just before 6:30am Thursday. It happened in the 2100 hundred block of Ferris.
That’s in the area of Sheridan and Ferris behind the Walgreens. An assistant fire chief for the Lawton Fire Department on scene said there was no obvious signs of the cause of the fire, although they are investigating around the electrical panel. The home was not occupied at the time of the blaze.
Stay with 7News throughout the day as we’ll update this story on our various platforms when information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.