First Alert 7 Forecast: warming up into the weekend; another front nearby on Saturday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A beauty today! Temperatures will be warming up over the next few days but there will be another strong cold front nearby from Friday night into Saturday.
A nice and comfortable evening is in store as temperatures fall from the low 70s into the 60s and eventually 50s by tomorrow morning under clear skies. Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine and a south breeze. Temperatures in the mid 70s by noon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A strong cold front will approach during Friday night and Saturday morning and may stall somewhere near I-44. Expect cooler temperatures west and northwest of I-44 from Friday night into Saturday. Highs may be in the 70s in those locations where other locations will hit the 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with more clouds north to northwest.
Sunday will be a nice day for all with sunshine, breezy south winds, and highs in the mid 80s. No major changes for next week as strong southerly flow transports higher levels of humidity into Texoma. Expect partly cloudy skies from Monday through Thursday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. Storm chances may return by late next week as another cold front approaches the region.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
