First Alert 7 Forecast: warming up into the weekend; another front nearby on Saturday

A nice and comfortable evening is in store as temperatures fall from the low 70s into the 60s and eventually 50s by tomorrow morning under clear skies. Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine and a south breeze. Temperatures in the mid 70s by noon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A strong cold front will approach during Friday night and Saturday morning and may stall somewhere near I-44. Expect cooler temperatures west and northwest of I-44 from Friday night into Saturday. Highs may be in the 70s in those locations where other locations will hit the 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with more clouds north to northwest.