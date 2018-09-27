First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Good morning! It’s a cold start to our Thursday.
Temps are in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. Some patchy fog will be possible through sunrise, mainly in low lying areas. Sunny skies are on the way this afternoon. Temps reach into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
Overnight mostly clear skies with temps in the mid 50s. We’re back in the mid 80s Friday afternoon and into the weekend. Late Friday into Saturday a cold front will try to push through Texoma, but will stall near I-40. Some of our northern counties could see weak N winds briefly Saturday morning before the S winds return by Saturday afternoon. Any chance for rain will stay N of our area.
We’re in the mid 80s the rest of the weekend and into next week. Cloud cover moves back in Monday, and a stray shower will be possible on Tuesday. We’ll be closely watching the Pacific moisture moving in from the WSW to help with any more chances for rain later next week.
