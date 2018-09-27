Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees 'disgrace'

In a daylong, extraordinary Senate airing of long-ago and painfully personal memories, Ford told the senators earlier that she was "100 percent" certain a drunken young Kavanaugh had pinned her to a bed, tried to remove her clothes and clapped a hand over her mouth as she tried to yell for help. A Kavanaugh friend stood by and they both laughed uproariously during the incident, which occurred in a locked bedroom at a gathering of high school friends, she testified.