Lawton firefighters go through media training

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Wednesday was media training day for some Lawton firefighters.
The officer’s academy is being held at the Great Plains Technology Center. It provides lessons and skills needed for fire department members who are looking for a promotion. They learned how to work with reporters and give on-camera interviews.
“Because public image is important to the fire department, and it also helps with people who were not exposed to speaking to the media,” said Drew Young, driver for LFD.
“I thought it was excellent, to be able to have an official class on how to deal with the media, how to talk to the media, because we have to work hand-in-hand with them," said Brent Schelter, also a driver for LFD. "It’s a big part of our job, public relations, and I thought it was great.”
7News was happy to help with the lesson.
The 40 hour officer course covers several topics to help the firefighters advance in their careers.
