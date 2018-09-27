Oncologist and Prostate Cancer survivor encourage men to take charge of their health

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness month. It's a disease that will affect one in nine men.
“Most men will experience Prostate Cancer at some point in their lives. Often the key question is when are they going to develop it,” said Dr. Jose Najera, an Oncologist at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma in Duncan.
Other than skin cancer, Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer in American men. But it is also curable if detected early. Marion Lennox knows this first hand. “Prostate cancer would be the one to have if you’re going to have a cancer because it’s more easy to treat when you catch it early than it is any other cancer,” said Marion Lennox, Prostate Cancer survivor and Advocate for Prostate Cancer Awareness and Early Detection.
Lennox was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006. But luckily for him, doctors caught it early and after therapy he was declared cancer-free in 2007. Dr. Jose Najera says treatment options are even better now. “Prostate Cancer feeds off the testosterone which is a male type hormone so the initial treatment a lot of times is to block this testosterone with some shots and that itself will control the Prostate Cancer and sometimes for a very long time,” said Dr. Najera. “So definitely for stage four prostate cancer a lot of men can live for years. Unfortunately, there are some cases where the cancer is more aggressive, and this anti-testosterone treatment does not work as well, and they have less time. Fortunately, that is often rarer.”
After surviving Prostate Cancer, Lennox has made it his mission to advocate for prostate awareness and encourage men to take charge of their health. “You have to take initiative to do something about your health because if you don’t do it no one else is going to do it,” said Lennox. “Men are lazy about going to the doctors. They’re head is just like a rock. Prostate Cancer doesn’t give you any warning. Me, I didn’t have any warning. And that if I, could of, would of, should of stuff does not work when Prostate Cancer takes over.
It is important for men to get see the doctor.” A lot of times we as men neglect our health,” said Dr. Najera. “So, I think it is very important for us as men to be aware of the cancer’s we’re susceptible to, the most common one being Prostate Cancer.”
