Oncologist and Prostate Cancer survivor encourage men to take charge of their health

Lennox was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006. But luckily for him, doctors caught it early and after therapy he was declared cancer-free in 2007. Dr. Jose Najera says treatment options are even better now. “Prostate Cancer feeds off the testosterone which is a male type hormone so the initial treatment a lot of times is to block this testosterone with some shots and that itself will control the Prostate Cancer and sometimes for a very long time,” said Dr. Najera. “So definitely for stage four prostate cancer a lot of men can live for years. Unfortunately, there are some cases where the cancer is more aggressive, and this anti-testosterone treatment does not work as well, and they have less time. Fortunately, that is often rarer.”