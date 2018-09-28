Cache police search for hit and run driver

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Police in Cache are on the lookout for the driver who hit a pedestrian with a car and took off.
On their Facebook, police say an elderly pedestrian was hit while walking in the 1000 block of West "E" Avenue a little before 7 p.m.
Cache PD says the driver did not stop and continued west on “E.”
They say the car was a gold or brown Honda Accord - early 2000′s model - with a missing passenger side mirror.
The department did not release any information on the victim’s condition.
Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call Comanche County Dispatch at 580-355-2653.
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.