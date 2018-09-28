First Alert 7 Forecast: cold front affects some tomorrow, otherwise a warm weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Aside from cooler temperatures in parts of Texoma tomorrow, a warm & humid weekend is in store.
For the rest of this evening, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Temperatures in the 80s falling into the 70s. Overnight, a cold front will move into western Texoma and stall. A few light showers or drizzle is possible, mainly in far western Oklahoma. Lows in the 50s west to 60s elsewhere.
The cold front will lead to a brisk and chilly morning for western Oklahoma tomorrow but it should move north and weaken throughout the day. For western Oklahoma, temperatures will start in the 50s and hit 70s for highs. Central and eastern Texoma will start in the 60s and head for the low 80s. Expect some clouds in the morning then increasing sunshine.
Sunday will be mild, breezy, and muggy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Next week will be Spring-like from Monday through Thursday. Highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s, and partly cloudy skies. Late next week, specifically Friday, another cold front is expected to push through with a good chance of showers & storms. Cooler temperatures and some lingering rain is possible next weekend.
Have a great Friday & weekend!
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.