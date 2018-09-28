First Alert 7 Forecast: cold front affects some tomorrow, otherwise a warm weekend

Sunday will be mild, breezy, and muggy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Next week will be Spring-like from Monday through Thursday. Highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s, and partly cloudy skies. Late next week, specifically Friday, another cold front is expected to push through with a good chance of showers & storms. Cooler temperatures and some lingering rain is possible next weekend.