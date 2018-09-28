First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Good Friday morning! Another great day is in store today.
Temps this morning are quite a bit warmer than we saw yesterday: upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly clear skies give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. South winds stay light today before a weak cold front pushes through late this evening. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty as to just how far that front pushes S. A wide range of temperatures will be possible Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Some of us could see the 70s up N while the 80s to the S will also be possible. Morning lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.
Temperatures Sunday afternoon climb back into the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies with strong S winds. More mid 80s are on the way next week. The humidity returns as S winds stay strong through next week.
A low end chance for rain will be possible late next week.
