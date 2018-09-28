First Alert 7 Forecast

Temps this morning are quite a bit warmer than we saw yesterday: upper 50s and low 60s. Mostly clear skies give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. South winds stay light today before a weak cold front pushes through late this evening. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty as to just how far that front pushes S. A wide range of temperatures will be possible Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Some of us could see the 70s up N while the 80s to the S will also be possible. Morning lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s.