Four sent to hospital after crash near Anadarko

It happened south of Anadarko, when a semi was backing up across highway 8 and was hit by the pickup. The semi driver was not hurt, though all 4 people in the other truck were taken to hospitals. The 74-year-old driver was pinned for around 30 minutes until the Anadarko Fire Department could free her. She was taken to OU Medical Center by Life Flight in critical condition. Two of the passengers, ages 16 and 21, were also taken to OU via medi-flight, listed in fair condition. An 18-year-old passenger was transported by ambulance to Comanche County Hospital for observation.