Historic Lawton mansion could be torn down

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A woman who purchased two historic mansions for over 100 thousand dollars last year is asking for the community’s support to prevent one from being demolished.
“It’s beautiful," said owner Kathye New. "It has amazing rooms. It has an amazing room for a kitchen. It’s just a glorious old house.”
In the middle of 8th and D avenue next door to the childhood home of actress Joan Crawford is where you’ll fine the 115 year old mansion.
You may remember 7 News story on the home last year. It was full of debris and clutter to the ceiling.
Now, it’s a different story.
“It’s pretty much empty and stripped down," said New. "Everything is out of it, it just needs to be put back together now.”
New said she spent time tearing off old wall paper and throwing out unnecessary items. Her goal is to transform the property into a high-end restaurant.
“People can come and have a great meal, great service, make reservations and come for special occasions," said New.
She said she envisions the outside of the home to be yellow with a gray patio. Although the outside will be an easy fix, the inside will take a lot more work.
“The city said I have to put on a new roof, new electric, new plumbing, new HVAC," said New.
New said she’s been making progress but needs help from the community to bring a special addition to Lawton.
“We’ve had some historical homes that would’ve made wonderful homes and things like that that could have brought people to the downtown area that are gone," she said. "And I think this is something that might help, one thing to revitalize the downtown area.”
New has until next month to make progress or the city will tear the house down. If you would like to make any donation you can contact her directly at (580) 512-1886.
